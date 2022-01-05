New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): "The increase in COVID-19 cases in winter is a matter of concern for children, the elderly, pregnant women and co-morbid patients with cancer, COPD or respiratory failure", said Dr Suresh Kumar, MD of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) on Wednesday.

Hospital admission of COVID-19 patients has increased in LNJP over the last 4-5 days added Dr Suresh Kumar amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new COVID-19 cases. "Most of the cases that we are witnessing now is from Omicron, few from Delta."

Delhi recorded more than an 11.88 per cent positivity rate on Wednesday. "This means that the number of infected patients is increasing rapidly. The major contributor to this is Omicron. But most of the patients are stable", added the doctor.

"So far 403 suspects have been brought to LNJP from the international airport, out of which the genome sequencing report of 185 was found positive. As many as 150 patients have been cured and discharged. Most of the patients were stable and no one needed oxygen", Kumar added.

He informed that COVID-19 patients who are admitted to the hospital now are also stable, except for a few patients with comorbidity.

According to him, not a single Omicron patient is on oxygen. "All the patients that we have treated, none of them needed oxygen", Dr Kumar added.

"In the last few days, 20 COVID-19 infected pregnant women had been admitted to LNJP. They had very mild symptoms but none of it was from Omicron. Of these, nine women had successful delivery and the children are also healthy," he said.

"Hospital admission for COVID-19 cases is increasing since the last four-five days. Compared to the last two weeks, we can say that earlier four-five patients used to come every day, now 15 to 18 patients are coming every day", Dr Kumar added.

Meanwhile, with the increasing COVID-19 cases, the COVID Care Centers of Delhi are also being made operational one by one. Most of these centres are attached to LNJP.

Dr Suresh Kumar said, "Commonwealth Games Village and Yamuna Sports Complex have become operational. Shehnai Banquet will also become operational by today evening. We have 45 patients at Ramlila Maidan COVID-19 Care Center, all of them are Omicron patients or Omicron suspects."

While speaking about the COVID-19 peak, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "Definitely this pick will go much further. We are fully preparing for that." (ANI)

