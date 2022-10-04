Sambhal (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against 10 members of a Ramlila committee here after a video of an "indecent" dance being performed on a stage surfaced on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the video was from Panwasa village, Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

Taking cognizance of the matter, an FIR was lodged against members of the Ramlila committee and two to three unidentified performers were also booked, he said

The members have also been warned against indulging in any such action again, the Additional SP said.

Also Read | Oppo A17 With 5,000mAh Battery Now Official in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)