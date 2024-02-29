Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress and INDI alliance, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr Numal Momin, called the INDIA bloc a "headless alliance."

"INDI alliance is a headless alliance. There is no unity among the political parties who made this INDI alliance. Somebody wants to become Prime Minister from the INDI alliance and some other partners they named some other people. So that's why the great leader like Nitish Kumar left INDI alliance. When the time will come for election and declaration of tickets, every coalition partner of INDI alliance will fight each other and the INDI alliance will be broken," Dr Momin told ANI on Wednesday.

"These are the parties without ideology, without any vision, they are not in favour of working for the poor. Only they can say that Garibi Hatao, Desh Bachao and they (Congress) ruled for 65 years, but they could not able to Garibi Hatao," he said.

Assam deputy speaker further said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is busy with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but party leader of the grand old party of the states have started 'Congress Todo Yatra.'

He also said that after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, one thing it is very prominent that he made Bharat Jodo Yatra, but the states started Congress Todo Yatra.

"Whole Congress leaders have started leaving Congress and they are having faith on our dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So many people are coming from Congress to BJP only because of dynamic leadership of PM Modi. In Assam also so many Congress leaders joined to BJP. Still today, Ex-MLAs are coming and meeting our leadership and expressed their faith of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Many more Congress leaders will come to BJP," Numal Momin told ANI.

Earlier this month, Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha extended his support to the Assam government along with another Congress MLA Basanta Das, resigned from the post of Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

He further said that, "this is the classical example of Congress Todo, because it was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi."

"In 1947 when the country got independent, at that time Mahatma Gandhi proposed that, we got independent this Congress is no more required, this political party will be disbanded and we want election so that a new political party should form. Now the grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru is fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi," Momin said.

He also said that, the poverty was there, but when Modi came into power in 2014 and he tried for the antyodaya, raising the poor people to the streamline, helping people.

"Houses have been given to the poor people. 80 crore people of the nation are now getting free rice. The farmers are getting financial benefits. The every people getting priority for the first time in the country after PM Modi came into power. India is now become fifth economy after successful rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and very soon we are going to become third economy. By 2047, India will become developed country. We have a vision, we have a leader, work culture. The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its alliance will get 400 plus seats this time," Dr Numal Momin said.

He further said, "I will wonder if Congress will come down to single digit this time. We should not feel any bad thing if Congress become a single digit in this election. So the Congress is getting their dues whatever they committed in the past."

"The people of the country are now replying to Congress one after another election. This time also they will get a very good reply from the people of our nation because they had looted this country. This INDI alliance will not be able to stand in front of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly said. (ANI)

