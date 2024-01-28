New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said that the INDI Alliance will break in Maharashtra too.

"INDI Alliance will break in Maharashtra too. This was a strategic posturing by the Congress to show that the party was solely standing against the BJP and PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi was the only opposition," Agrawal said on Saturday

He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also never with the INDI Alliance.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kept saying that they (AAP) would win seats in Punjab on their own. In Haryana, both could not form a pact. This had to happen. In the situation that exists today in the country, who is there to challenge BJP and PM Modi? The truth is that the parties that are left in the INDI alliance have realised that the wave that has developed in favour of the BJP, if they don't stand with the BJP, they will be finished," he said.

He added that, due to this reason, the left-out structure is also going to break.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also announced that the ruling TMC and the AAP wouldn't ally in the two states respectively with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one independent legislator.

If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. (ANI)

