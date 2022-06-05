Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that India alone contributes around 40 per cent of the world's total online transactions.

BJP president made this remark while addressing the inauguration ceremony of district offices in Ranchi. Nadda also listed the development works of the BJP government.

"We brought digital payments to everyone. Vegetable vendors also take digital payments now. Of the world's total online transactions, 40 per cent is contributed by India alone," he said.

Highlighting the achievement of the country and stating that the country is changing and evolving, the BJP chief claimed, "Before 2014, there were 6 crore broadband users, but today it has become 78 crores. Earlier, 100-Gram Panchayats were connected with broadband optical fibre whereas, in today's time, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats are taking advantage of this service. We are not going to stop here, our target is to spread this service to 6 lakh villages."

BJP chief further said that due to the policies of the Modi government, the benefits of government schemes are getting directly to the beneficiaries today.

"Now by pressing a button, the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi has reached 23 thousand crore rupees in the account of 10 crore farmers in 10 seconds," he added.

He said that the party is celebrating its eight years of service, good governance and poor welfare.

"Our government has completed eight years on May 30. We have not been able to celebrate for the last two years due to coronavirus infection. During the corona period, when all the parties disappeared, went into isolation, then our workers arranged ration to essential items to crores of people," he said.

He further informed that the party will open offices in 724 districts and work has started in 512 districts and 230 offices have been built, while the construction work is going on about 150 offices.

"The offices that are being built across the country are not being built like this; there is a huge contribution of PM Narendra Modi behind this. In 2014, when the BJP government was formed with a clear majority, then at that time the Prime Minister put our imagination in front of us that whether the BJP can have offices in all the districts of the country? At that time Amit Shah became the President, and he took the responsibility to open offices in every district. I am happy to inform you that offices are to be opened in 724 districts, now office work has started in 512 districts and 230 offices have been built, construction work is going on about 150 offices," he added. (ANI)

