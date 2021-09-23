New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his US visit, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, on Wednesday said that under his leadership, India has checked the threats of expansionism, terrorism and Covid-19.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we emerged victorious against challenges like expansionism, terrorism and COVID 19. We have vaccinated over 81 crore people. There is record agricultural production. We have also received an international investment worth 65 billion Dollars and exports have grown substantially. We have shown the world that our economy has bounced back. In last 7 years, Saudi Arabia, France. Russia and UAE have honoured our PM. It is a sign that under PM Modi, India is progressing with a new identity and undergoing development," Chandrashekar said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Hidden Camera Phone Found in Women's Washroom at Jubilee Hills Drive-in Restaurant, One Held.

He said that the controversy with the United Kingdom regarding the Covishield vaccine recognition is not a matter of major concern.

"These are bilateral issues that will get resolved eventually. There is a process of building trust in medicines that are produced in other countries. Covid is such an unprecedented situation that every country started making its own policies on vaccination instead of accepting the vaccines approved by WHO, which was the norm before Covid," said Chandrashekhar. (ANI)

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death in Yerawada; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)