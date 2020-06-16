India News | India, China Should Initiate Talks to Defuse Tensions Between Two Nations: Left Parties

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Left parties on Tuesday said India and China should initiate talks to defuse tensions between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.

Their remarks came after an Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

The CPI(M) called on the government to come out with an "authoritative statement" to explain what happened in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, and said that high-level talks should be initiated between the two nations to defuse the situation.

"It is unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a clash has taken place at the Galwan Valley. This has taken place after the talks between the two sides at a high military-level began on June 6 to discuss the process of disengagement. Both the sides have reported casualties," a statement from the CPI (M) said.

The party also expressed deep condolences at the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers.

"It is imperative that both the governments immediately initiate high-level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border," it said.

The CPI, in a separate statement, said that it is believed that the present standoff can be resolved through talks and established frame-works agreed by both the countries.

"We feel that both the sides have to intensify their efforts keeping in mind their core interest to achieve mutually acceptable solution to the India-China boundary question as soon as possible.

"Any military confrontation between the two major Asian countries not only impacts the cooperation and friendship between the two countries but also can jeopardise the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," it said.

