New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India and France share a "rich, growing partnership" spanning defence, climate action, AI, trade and a strong cultural bond, and the Indo-French ties will continue to inspire a "shared future", Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday.

He said this on X after attending the French National Day celebrations in Delhi.

"Gave me great joy to join the French National Day celebrations in Delhi today. Bastille Day's values of liberty, equality and fraternity resonate deeply in Bharat too. India and France share a rich, growing partnership spanning defence, climate action, AI, trade and a strong cultural bond," he said.

In his post, he also shared some photos of the celebrations.

"Happy to note France's support for the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum, which will be the largest national museum in the world. As we look ahead to the 'Year of Innovation 2026', our cultural ties will continue to inspire creativity, understanding and a shared future. Vive la France, Jai Hind!," Shekhawat said.

In December 2024, India's National Museum and France Muséums Développement signed an agreement under which the French agency will share modalities and best practices to transform the British-era North Block and South Block into a "global cultural landmark".

The ambitious project has been dubbed the 'Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum'.

The upcoming museum -- billed to be the largest in the world -- will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

