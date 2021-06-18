New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): India is prepared with more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs required to treat Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

He informed that as of June 16, there are about 27,142 Mucormycosis cases in the country.

"If cases increase, India is prepared with more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs. Domestic production has also increased over fivefold," he said, adding in April, just about 62,000 vials were being produced and now, it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh.

While increasing domestic production of the drug, India also placed orders to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin B Vials, he added.

He added that the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry has allocated a total 7,28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all states and Central institutions till June 17.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)