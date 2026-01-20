Mumbai, January 20: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) officially released the application status for the NTPC Graduate Level recruitment (CEN 06/2025) today, January 20, 2026. This announcement provides much-anticipated clarity for over 54 lakh candidates who applied for 5,810 graduate-level positions, including Station Master and Goods Train Manager.

Applicants can now log in to the official portal to confirm if their candidature has been accepted or rejected before the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) commences in March 2026. WBBPE Primary Teacher Interview Schedule 2026 Out at wbbpe.wb.gov.in: WBBPE Releases Dates for 2nd Phase of Teacher Recruitment, Know Steps To Download Call Letter.

How To Check Application Status

Candidates must use their registered credentials to access the status link, which will remain active until January 31, 2026.

Official Portal: Visit rrbapply.gov.in.

Visit rrbapply.gov.in. Login Details: Enter your Registration Number and Password (typically your Date of Birth).

Enter your Registration Number and Password (typically your Date of Birth). Direct Alerts: The RRBs are also sending automated SMS and email notifications to the registered mobile numbers and IDs provided during the application process.

Understanding the Status Categories

The scrutiny result will categorise each application into one of three distinct statuses:

Provisionally Accepted: The application is in order, and the candidate is eligible to proceed to the next stage.

Conditionally Accepted: The application is accepted subject to certain pending documents or clarifications, which will be specified in the login dashboard.

Rejected: The application has been disqualified. Common reasons for rejection include unclear photographs, improper signature uploads, or failing to meet the basic eligibility criteria. Rejected candidates will see a specific reason listed for the board's decision.

Background and Statistics of NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment

The current recruitment drive for CEN 06/2025 covers high-demand roles across the Indian Railways network. The vacancy distribution includes:

Goods Train Manager: 3,416 posts

Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921 posts

Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 638 posts

Station Master: 615 posts

While the graduate-level status is live, the Railway Board noted that the application status for Undergraduate posts (CEN 07/2025) is expected to be released shortly, likely by the end of January. CCRAS Answer Key 2025 Released at ccras.nic.in: Only 2 Days Left To Raise Objections Before January 21 Deadline, Know How To Submit Challenges.

Important Next Steps

Candidates whose applications are "Accepted" should prepare for the next phase of the recruitment process. The Exam City Intimation Slip is typically released 10 days before the exam date, followed by the Admit Card download link four days before the test. The RRBs have reiterated that all selections are strictly merit-based and conducted through a fully computerised system.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rrbapply.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).