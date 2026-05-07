India News | India Hosts 5th BRICS SAI Leaders' Summit in Bengaluru on 'Ease of Living with a Focus on Urban Mobility'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7 (ANI): India is hosting the 5th BRICS Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) Leaders' Summit in Bengaluru from May 7 to 8 under the overarching theme "Ease of Living with a Focus on Urban Mobility".

Convened in India's year of BRICS Chairmanship 2026 by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the Summit brings together 42 delegates, including Heads of SAIs from BRICS member countries, to deliberate on audit themes of shared relevance, exchange best practices, and strengthen public financial oversight.

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Representing over three billion people and some of the world's fastest-growing urban populations, BRICS nations face common challenges such as urban mobility, affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and equitable access to public services - areas where collective insights from SAIs can play a crucial role

The Summit formally commenced today, with the inaugural address by K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Followed by opening addresses from Heads of SAIs/Delegations, presenting their national perspectives on auditing the urban sector and urban mobility initiatives.

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These deliberations will reflect challenges relating to rapid urbanisation, infrastructure demands, and service delivery vis-a-vis perspectives of auditing the sector. The Summit will feature a keynote address by Dr OP Agrawal, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog.

The sessions during both days will include presentations by BRICS SAIs and partner institutions on key themes such as efficiency in public investments in urban mobility, development of sustainable transport systems, environmental considerations in urban expansion, accountability for urban mobility and enhancing quality of life through Urban Mobility.

Presentations are scheduled from SAIs of Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa and the UAE, along with experts in Urban Finance and Mobility.

The discussions are expected to focus on capacity building, strengthening audit methodologies, promoting data-driven approaches, leveraging technology, and incorporating citizen-centric perspectives in evaluating public services. The Summit will conclude with the discussion and adoption of the BRICS SAI Work Plan 2027-28 and the Bengaluru Declaration, followed by closing remarks by the C&AG of India.

The delegates will also be visiting the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. (ANI)

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