New Delhi, July 26: The India-Israel partnership is currently focussed on combating the COVID-19 challenge and even as it does, the larger agenda of cooperation continues to move forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Jaishankar made the comments in a tweet after speaking to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Tweet

