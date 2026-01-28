Delhi, January 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel in February 2026, a move expected to provide a fresh boost to the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between the two nations. Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar hinted at the visit on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, confirming that an official invitation has been extended and preparations are currently underway.

The upcoming summit between PM Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu follows several high-level phone conversations in which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the "India-Israel Strategic Partnership." Recent reports suggest the visit may also include a stop in Central Asia, reflecting India’s broader "Strategic Autonomy" and its active role in regional security. Donald Trump Invites India to Join US-Led Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: Report.

A major highlight of the visit is expected to be discussions surrounding the Gaza Peace Plan. PM Modi has consistently reiterated India’s support for a "just and durable peace" in the region and was among the first world leaders to condemn the October 7 terror attacks. During the February visit, PM Modi is likely to engage with both Israeli and potentially other regional leaders to discuss stability, emphasizing India’s role as a balanced diplomatic mediator in the Middle East.

The bilateral relationship has seen significant momentum throughout 2025, with the signing of a bilateral investment treaty and various security agreements. Ambassador Azar noted that the 2026 agenda aims to "unleash the boundless potential" of the partnership. Key areas of collaboration include:

Technology & Innovation: Expanding the USD 40 million Industrial R&D and Innovation Fund.

Defense & Intelligence: Strengthening counter-terrorism coordination and defense manufacturing.

Economic Corridors: Advancing discussions on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

India and Israel: Historical and Civilisational Connection

The visit also carries deep symbolic weight. Speaking on the sidelines of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Ambassador Azar praised India’s "civilizational tradition of tolerance," noting that Jewish communities have lived in India for centuries without persecution. This shared history continues to serve as a bedrock for the modern "bromance" between Modi and Netanyahu, whose personal chemistry has often been credited with accelerating the diplomatic thaw between the two nations. Donald Trump Invites PM Narendra Modi to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: What Is This Body, Who Can Join, and Is There a Membership Fee?

While a visit by PM Netanyahu to India was originally scheduled for late 2025, it was postponed due to security concerns following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. However, Israeli officials have expressed "full confidence" in India’s security measures under PM Modi. The February trip by the Indian Prime Minister would mark his first visit to Israel since his historic 2017 tour, further solidifying ties with an ally that Israel’s Foreign Minister recently described as a "global superpower."

