New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) India has logged 18 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 158, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | India Not Ruling Out Investigation Into Canada's Allegations Over Khalistani Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing, but Wants Evidence, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,01,510). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,057 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Polling Materials Distributed to All Poll Officials in Chhindwara (Watch Video).

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)