New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar Lt Gen Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin and discussed ways to further enhance defence cooperation, especially in maritime security and capacity building areas, officials said on Saturday.

Seth led a high-level Indian delegation on an official visit to Antananarivo, Madagascar, from June 25-27, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Describes Life on ISS During Video Interaction With PM Narendra Modi, Says 'From Here, We See Sunrise and Sunset 16 Times a Day' (Watch Video).

During the visit, he represented India at the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of Independence Day of Madagascar and the creation of Malagasy Armed Forces.

Seth held a "bilateral meeting with Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar Lt Gen Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin and discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially in maritime security and capacity building", the statement said.

Also Read | Long-Awaited Relief for Retired Government Employees? 8th Pay Commission May Reduce Commuted Pension Restoration Period from 15 to 12 Years.

He also called on Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 65th anniversary of the Independence of Madagascar.

Seth also took part in an Indian community reception organised by the Embassy in Antananarivo.

He told the members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar on the recent developments in India and about the economic transformation currently underway under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, it said.

As close neighbours and fellow developing countries in the Indian Ocean Region, India and Madagascar share long-standing bonds of friendship and people-to-people linkages, the statement said.

India will remain a "reliable and committed partner" in the developmental journey of Madagascar, the ministry said.

The Union minister's visit has reaffirmed India's desire to further strengthen its partnership with Madagascar in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)