Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said India needs to eradicate not just economic poverty, but poverty of different kinds, so one needs to approach poverty in various dimensions.

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony of "The Nudge Institute" established by The Nudge Foundation, Bommai said, "Not just economic poverty, we need to eradicate poverty of different kinds in our country. Poverty eradication has to be approached in various dimensions."

He said that those who have moved up in society have to give back to society as well because it would help people who are deprived of opportunities to progress in their lives.

Heaping praises on the foundation, the chief minister said, "It is appreciable that The Nudge Foundation is working for the eradication of poverty, rural development and skills development in association with corporate companies."

IT, BT, and Skills Development minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan in his address said that the State government is giving top priority to developing entrepreneurship among the youth and women.

Chief of The Nudge Foundation Atul Satija, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, and other dignitaries were also present in the event today. (ANI)

