New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) In light of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri on Friday appealed to the varsity administration to postpone the upcoming examinations scheduled to begin on May 13.

Khatri said the current situation has created a sense of panic among students and their families, especially those who had returned home on preparatory leave.

“Many students, who had gone home on preparatory leave are now panicked, and several parents are requesting their children to return home amid the growing tensions,” he said in an official statement.

To address the concerns of students, the DUSU has launched two helpline numbers — 73780 22365 and 62686 85067 — for those seeking assistance related to accommodation, medical support and examination-related queries.

“Since the launch of the helplines, we have received multiple requests from students and their families urging the postponement of the upcoming examinations, citing safety concerns and travel difficulties,” the statement read.

Taking to social media platform X, Khatri reiterated his concerns and urged the vice chancellor of Delhi University to reschedule the examinations.

“Examinations are scheduled to begin on the 13th of May, but the current situation has created anxiety among students and their families. I sincerely urge the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to consider postponing the examination dates to ensure the safety and well-being of all students,” he posted.

