Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday urged Kashmiri students across the country to view the match in the right spirit and refrain from posting on social media that could land them in trouble.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, emphasised that students should treat the match as just another sporting event and avoid any actions that might lead to unnecessary complications. "We have urged Kashmiri students studying across the country to remain focused on their education and careers, which is the primary reason they have travelled far from their home state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Association also reminded students of the immense sacrifices made by their families; fathers who have worked tirelessly, brothers who have taken loans, sisters who have sold jewellery, and mothers who pray relentlessly for their well-being.

Khuehami asserted that in the past, India-Pakistan cricket matches have led to dozens of students being detained, arrested, summoned, or booked over their social media activity or involvement in heated debates. Such incidents have resulted in serious academic and legal consequences, adversely affecting their education and future prospects.

He emphasised that students must view sports as a game and not let emotions dictate their actions. "We strongly advise students to stay away from social media discussions, debates, or any form of online engagement that could escalate into controversy or indiscipline within their institutions. They should enjoy the game in the true spirit of sportsmanship and avoid unnecessary conflicts," the Association said.

Khuehami also highlighted the political undertones and strong emotions associated with an India-Pakistan match, cautioning students to remain vigilant. "Students must understand that openly cheering for any particular team may place them in a vulnerable position. It is crucial for them to exercise caution and prioritise their safety on campuses and in their accommodations, keeping in mind the well-being of their families back home," he advised.

He reiterated that sports should promote unity, peace, and camaraderie rather than division and hostility. "Games and sports extend beyond mere entertainment; they teach us brotherhood, discipline, and harmony. Let this match be a celebration of sportsmanship, not a cause for discord," he added.

The Association further noted that earlier this year, the terror attack in Pahalgam brought two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of escalation, highlighting how fragile peace remains. Despite Kashmiris coming out overwhelmingly in support of the victims and strongly condemning terrorism, there were several incidents across mainland India where students from Jammu and Kashmir faced difficulties and backlash.

In this context, the Association urged all students from Jammu and Kashmir studying across the country to maintain harmony and peace during the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match.

"There is significant public sentiment surrounding this match in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent escalation of tensions. This contest will not be viewed merely as a sporting event but will inevitably carry political, emotional, and nationalistic overtones. We therefore reiterate our appeal for peace, caution, and harmony during this sensitive period," the statement added. (ANI)

