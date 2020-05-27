India News | India Records 6,387 More COVID-19 Cases; Tally Reaches 1,51,767

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): With 6,387 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's count of COVID-19 rose to 1,51,767 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

170 people have also died in the last 24 hours due to the infection.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Offers Vegetables for Free to Poor During Lockdown.

Currently, there are 83,004 active cases while 64,425 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. So far, a total of 4,337 deaths have taken place across the country.

Among all states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 54,758. Tamil Nadu has 17,728 cases with Gujarat at 14,821 cases. The national capital has 14,465 reported cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Cross 1.5 Lakh-Mark With 6,387 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 4,337.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)