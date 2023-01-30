New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | WATCH | Union Minister @nstomar Addresses at the First G20 International Financial … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity stands at 0.08 per cent, the ministry said.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Smashes Aunt's Head with Hammer for Refusing to Give Money and Car Keys to Take His Girlfriend On Ladakh Trip.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,50,131, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)