New Delhi, January 2: India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry, the country also recorded 9,249 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,22,801. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.35 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.35 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent. A total of 68 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India so far.

