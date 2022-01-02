Tamil Nadu, January 2: A shocking case has come to light from Kollam where a 27-year-old woman was hacked to death in front of her son by her husband on Saturday in Kadakkal. following the incident, the accused surrendered before the cops and was arrested.

As per the report published in TOI, the deceased was identified as Jincy, while the accused has been identified as Deepu (28). The incident took place on Saturday at around 5 pm at their new home in Kadakkal. The couple was staying separately for the past month, owing to Jincy doubting Deepu's fidelity. Jincy stayed with their 9-year-old son in a house in the Mevanakonam area in Kadakkal while Deepu stayed in his ancestral home with their 4-year-old daughter.

Reportedly, Deepu had gone to Jincy's house and had a machete carried with him to scare her. However, when a brawl broke out between them, Deepu hacked Jincy to death with the machete in a fit of rage. Following this, Deepu surrendered before the police. As per Deepu's confession, Jincy suspected Deepu of infidelity, due to this the couple used to fight often.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).