New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): With 30,773 new COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths in the last 24 hours, India has reported less than 50,000 cases for 84 consecutive days now.

As India reported 30,773 new cases, the active caseload has reached 3,32,158, however it accounts for 0.99 per cent of the total cases.

According to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 3,26,71,167 people have recovered from the disease out of which 38,945 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the death toll has escalated to 4,44,838 as 309 people succumbed to the disease.

However, the recovery rate currently stands at 97.68 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.04 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 86 days.

India conducted 15,59,895 number of Covid tests in a day. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has conducted 55,23,40,168 number of Covid tests to date.

India has administered 80,43,72,331 crore vaccines so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

