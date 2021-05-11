New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths.

The total positive cases now stands at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries. At present, there are currently 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10, including 18,50,110 yesterday.

With 5,93,150 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state, followed by Karnataka with 5,71,026 active infections.

With the third phase of the vaccination drive underway, as many as 17,27,10,066 doses have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that over 18 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs free of cost by the Government of India, so far.

"More than 90 lakh doses still available with States/UTs to be administered. Over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next 3 days," the ministry said. (ANI)

