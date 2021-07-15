New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 41,806 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, a slight rise from the previous day's count of 38,792 cases.

A total of 3,09,87,880 positive cases have been reported so far, including 3,01,43,850 recoveries and 4,11,989 deaths. 581 people died of COVID in the last 24 hours.

There are now 4,32,041 active cases in the country. Active cases constitute 1.39 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 39,130 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The nation-wide recovery rate stands at 97.28 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 43,80,11,958 samples have been tested for COVID so far. Of these, 19,43,488 samples were tested yesterday. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.21 per cent.

A total of 39,13,40,491 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, including 34,97,058 in the last 24 hours.

Across the country, 31,35,29,502 first doses and 7,78,10,989 second doses have been administered. (ANI)

