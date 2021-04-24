New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, said the official data of the ministry.

As many as 1,38,67,997 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 2,19,838 were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 23. Of these, 17,53,569 were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 13,83,79,832. (ANI)

