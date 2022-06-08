New Delhi, June 8: India witnessed a leap of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID cases on Wednesday as the country logged 5,233 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Tuesday, India had reported 3,714 COVID cases.

This increase is believed to be led by the surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, which is the highest since February 18. With this surge in COVID cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 28,857, constituting 0.07 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily and weekly positivity rates have also seen a surge. The daily positivity rate was observed to be 1.67 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.12, the Health Ministry informed. As per the Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 1.21 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.97 per cent. COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Chinese Mainland Reports 44 New Local Confirmed Coronavirus Cases.

The last 24 hours also saw 3,345 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,36,710. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.72 per cent. India conducted 3,13,361 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.35 crore (85,35,22,623) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 194.43 crore (1,94,43,26,416) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,48,41,726 sessions. India has also administered 3,73,13,276 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.46 crore (3,46,80,050) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

