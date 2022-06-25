New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) India on Saturday sent a fresh shipment of 3,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via the Pakistani land route as part of its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

With the new consignment, India has completed sending 33,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP).

"India sent next shipment of 3000 MTs of wheat today to Afghanistan. Our commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people remains steadfast," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India sent the first consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan on February 22 and it reached the Afghan city of Jalalabad on February 26. Fifty trucks carried the consignment.

India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the land transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan and it received a positive response from Islamabad on November 24.

Following the Pakistani response, both sides finalised the modalities for the transportation of the shipments.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban.

India has not recognised the new regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

On Thursday, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India withdrew its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August.

