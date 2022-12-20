New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) India is set to usher in a revolution in the global fertiliser space with its nano fertiliser technology even as eight such production plants will start functioning in the country by 2025, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister shared that fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO has signed agreements with two private sector firms for setting up nano urea production plants and one unit has already begun operations.

On whether nanotechnology can be used for producing other fertilisers, Mandaviya said several Indian scientists and companies are making efforts in this direction.

"Nano Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) has been prepared and is currently in the inspection stage while the related-research work has been completed. The required parameters for it to pass for inclusion in the Fertiliser Control Order are being studied. I believe that in the coming days, Nano DAP will also come, Nano Zinc will come, Nano Sulphur will come and India will usher in a revolution in the global fertiliser sector," the minister said in the Upper House.

Mandaviya said IFFCO can permit production of nano fertiliser by any private sector company interested in establishing a plant by charging royalty. However, public sector undertakings do not need to pay royalty for the same.

"IFFCO has already inked MOUs with two private sector companies towards production of nano urea. As of today, one plant has already been operationalised whereas by 2025-end, eight such plants will start functioning," said the minister.

Fertiliser cooperative major Iffco Ltd recently bagged a patent for its two new products -- nano urea and nano DAP -- developed using nano-technology. Urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) are largely consumed fertilisers in the country.

Iffco has received the patent for their nano variants from the Indian government for a period of 20 years.

