Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said the 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian armed forces sent a message that India would not tolerate any threat to its unity and peace.

He expressed his deepest gratitude and pride over the successful execution of the operation.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The military strikes were conducted under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said, “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my deepest salute to our brave soldiers who delivered swift and decisive justice in response to the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam."

“This operation sends a clear message that India will not tolerate any threat to its unity and peace. We stand firmly with our armed forces and honour their sacrifice,” it said.

The courage and commitment of the armed forces "not only safeguard the nation's sovereignty but also uphold the dignity of every Indian mother who wears sindoor with pride and freedom", the statement added.

