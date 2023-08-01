New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs concluded on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. MPs from Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal were present at the meeting. In the meeting, a target was set to make India more developed in the next 25 years and to win maximum seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar while talking to ANI said, "Today there was a meeting of NDA MPs from Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha. Two videos related to each state were shown in the meeting, in one video development works done by the central govt in these states were shown and in the second video corruption done by these state governments was shown...Through this video, it was shown how development works were being done in non-BJP-ruled states with the help of the central government."

"PM Modi said that we have to win more seats this time and make India a developed country in the next 25 years...," Majumdar added.

MP Sukanta Majumdar said that during the UPA, 32 per cent of the central government tax collection was given to Bengal, but after the Modi government came, it was increased from 32 to 42 per cent.

He told that there was no discussion on the strategy of the opposition in the meeting. Along with this, he expressed confidence in the formation of Narendra Modi's government for the third time in a row.

In the meeting, a video featuring development plans done by the NDA government in West Bengal in 9 years and a video of the violence in West Bengal was also played. "During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that till now the name of UPA was associated with the corrupt policy of the UPA government such as 2G, 3G, Coalgate, jijaji scams, so now its name had been changed to I.N.D.I.A. They were not able to carry forward the name UPA so it was renamed as I.N.D.I.A. Now I.N.D.I.A is the second form of UPA and it has been made only to mislead the public," Majumdar said.

With only a few months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the meeting of the NDA group is crucial in many ways. The NDA meetings are scheduled to run from July 31 to August 10. The Lok Sabha elections and the strength of the NDA were discussed in the meeting. While giving the mantra of victory in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Narendra Modi directed the MPs to visit their constituencies as much as possible and make the public aware of the achievements of the central government.

"PM Modi said that many development works have been carried out across the country by the NDA government, including the non-BJP-ruled states. It was shown through the video presentation how the states have progressed during the NDA government as compared to the UPA. The video also showed that for the first time, an underwater metro is being built in Bengal," said the Bengal BJP chief.

The corruption and scams done by the governments in all three states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha was presented through the video, Majumdar added.

In the meeting, PM Modi also asked all MPs to be "active" and "communicate directly" with the voters ahead of the 2024 polls."All MPs have to be active. We have to communicate directly with the public and tell the achievements of the government," PM Modi said.

The meeting which lasted for around one and a half hours featured some presentations by the NDA MPs.

The next meeting would be held on August 2 for Uttar Pradesh (Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh), Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

After that another meeting would be held on August 3- Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting on August 8 will be for Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa.

On August 9 meeting would be for Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Two clusters each day meeting Northeast cluster yet to be decided. (ANI)

