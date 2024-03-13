Panaji (Goa) [India], March 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that India is witnessing a transformation in every sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister was addressing the first-time voters at 'Namo Navmatadata Sammelan' in Ponda.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a transformation in every sector with an increased number of AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, and Institutes of National Importance like All India Institute of Ayurveda, National Forensic Science University in Goa, among others," Sawant said.

CM Sawant also lauded the National Education Policy 2020, saying that it was introduced with a futuristic approach to transform the education system and nurture the future of the youth.

"The National Education Policy is introduced with a futuristic approach to transform the education system and nurture the future of the youth and our youth are the strength of Bharat and they will be at the forefront of #ViksitBharat as envisioned by the Prime Minister," he said. (ANI)

