New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Thursday deployed one Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa, using Bambi Buckets, stated an official release.

"Today's operations have seen this helicopter flying multiple missions dispensing almost 22,000 litres of water to fight the fire," read the official release.

Further, as per the official release, the Indian Air Force is coordinating with the Indian Navy and the civil administration in combating forest fires in the affected areas of the coastal state.

"Operations shall continue tomorrow. Bambi Bucket operations involve the helicopter carrying water underslung and releasing it over the affected area to douse the fire," the release read further.

In the recent past, the IAF had also undertaken similar operations in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.

Earlier, on March 8, Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary fire.

"An inquiry was ordered after a discussion with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant," Rane informed.

Taking to Facebook and Twitter, Rane said, "Strict instructions are being given to the DCF, and orders are being issued to the deputy conservators of forests (DCFs) in various ranges in all the affected areas. Entry into the wildlife sanctuaries will be prohibited and people will also not be allowed to light wildfires."

"The RFOs and the forest guards posted in their respective areas will have to stay there 24/7 to monitor wildfires," he added.

He further said, "I have instructed the DCF that his team will have to provide an explanation on what happens within the perimeters of a particular wildlife sanctuary."

He stated that he will not allow the destruction of the Mhadei forest, adding that it is the collective responsibility of the department as well as citizens to protect and conserve the local wildlife.

He stated that his ministry has also received in-principle approval from the Defence ministry for additional helicopters to be used in the dousing operations.

It appears, prima facie, to be a man-made incident, the minister had stated. (ANI)

