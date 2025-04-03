Kohima (Nagaland) [India] April 3 (ANI): In a series of joint operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation, of Spear Corps, launched operations, based on information, in Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Bishnupur districts of Manipur between March 29 to April 3, an official statement said.

As per an official release, the operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP. 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered.

According to the release, in general area Thangjing Hill, in Bishnupur district, Indian Army and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 30 March 2025 and recovered six weapons comprising two Bolt Action Rifles, one Pistol, three Pompis, ammunition and war-like stores.

The release noted that acting on specific information regarding the presence of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Kaprang of Churachandpur district, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on 31 March 2025 and recovered two IEDs, weighing 2.3 Kgs, ammunition and war-like stores. The joint teams swiftly cordoned off the area, ensuring the safety of local residents and successfully neutralised the IEDs thus preventing any untoward incident.

As per the release, on April 1, inputs indicated the presence of arms and ammunition in Sajirok of Imphal West district. Assam Rifles and Manipur Police troops swiftly launched an operation and recovered five weapons comprising one 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Single Bore Barrel Rifle (SBBL) and three Pistols.

Similarly, on April 3, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered five weapons comprising one 0.303 rifle, one 7.62 mm SLR, one SBBL and two Pistols, ammunition and war-like stores from S Mongpi Ridge in Kangpokpi district. Whereas, in Twichin of Imphal East district Army launched recovered eight weapons comprising one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle and seven improvised mortars, the release stated.

According to the release, the recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal. These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

