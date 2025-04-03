Jhansi, April 03: A tragic incident has emerged from Jhansi, where 36-year-old Priyansha Soni ended her life after being unable to observe the Navratri fast due to menstruation. The woman was rushed to hospital after consuming poison but died during treatment.

Priyansha lived with her husband, Mukesh Soni, and their two young daughters, Janvi (3.5 years) and Manvi (2.5 years), in the Panna Lal Gola Kuan area under the jurisdiction of the city police station. She was deeply devoted to Navratri and had been eagerly preparing for the festival. Mukesh supported her enthusiasm, but on the first day of Navratri, she began her periods, preventing her from fasting and worshipping the Goddess. This left her deeply distressed. TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Agra, Says 'My Wife Was Sleeping With Someone' in Final Video.

Despite Mukesh’s reassurance, Priyansha remained upset. The next day, while Mukesh was at his shop, she consumed poison. Upon discovering her in a critical state, the family rushed her to Jhansi Medical College, where she initially responded to treatment. However, after returning home, her condition worsened again, prompting another emergency trip to Jhansi District Hospital. Sadly, she passed away during treatment. Guna Man Suicide Video: ‘Distressed’ Husband Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife, Says ‘If They Don’t Get Along, You’ll End Up Taking Your Own Life’ in Heartbreaking Last Message.

Local authorities, including Circle Officer City Sneha Tiwari, have confirmed that it was a case of suicide. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.

The heartbreaking incident sheds light on the emotional and cultural pressures associated with religious observances. It also highlights the urgent need for awareness and support for mental health challenges faced by individuals in such situations.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

