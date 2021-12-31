New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian Army has reorganised and realigned its forces along the border with China to cater for the troops and infrastructure build-up by the People's Liberation Army along the Indian borders, Defence Ministry said on Friday.

"Force levels in areas where disengagement has yet to take place have been adequately enhanced. Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) forces and military infrastructure," the ministry said in its year-end review.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 1,796 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Infection Rate Crosses 2%.

"Troops continue to deal with Chinese troops in a firm, resolute and peaceful manner while ensuring the sanctity of India's claims," it stated.

The unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), has been responded with adequate measure, said the Defence Ministry.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves Scheme to Provide Relief From Interest, Penalty on Stamp Duty.

To resolve the issue, the militaries of the two countries have been engaged in dialogue at various levels. After sustained joint efforts, disengagement was carried out at many locations, the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, upgradation and development of infrastructure along the Northern Borders is being carried out in a holistic and comprehensive manner, including roads, tunnels for all-weather connectivity, four strategic railway lines, additional bridges across the Brahmaputra, upgradation of bridges on critical Indo-China border roads and storage for supplies, fuel and ammunition.

Major efforts have also been undertaken to identify dual-use infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)