Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday emphasised that that the Indian Army has "undergone a clear shift in thinking" and is not only responding to current challenges but also "preparing deliberately for future forms of warfare."

To meet such requirements, the Army has created new structures, which are being "created, equipped and trained to operate effectively in evolving and complex operational environments."

"As part of this transformation, formations such as Bhairav Battalions, Ashni Platoons, Shaktiban Regiments and Divyastra Batteries have been raised. These represent our effort to build agile, responsive and mission-oriented forces aligned with future operational needs. At the heart of this journey is Atmanirbharta, which was evident during the parade through the 'Made in India' equipment on display," the COAS said while addressing a press conference after the 78th Army Day Parade.

Emphasising the need to have weapons systems and equipment that are designed and developed in India, the COAS said that indigenisation has become a "strategic necessity."

"It gives us operational flexibility, long-term reliability and greater confidence in our preparedness. We are also emphasising dual-use resources: capabilities that can serve both military and civilian purposes. Infrastructure, technology and innovation developed for national security should also contribute to national development," he said.

The Indian army is steadily evolving into a future ready force, with empowered soldiers, modern support systems, and the ability to operate effectively across multiple domains.

On that note, the Army will be observing the next two years (2026-27) as 'Years of Networking and Data Centricity', with the aim of improving connectivity, information flow and coordination.

The COAS further congratulated and thanked the people of Jaipur the Government of Rajasthan and the media for their support.

Apart from the Army Day grand parade, the COAS also emphasised on the initiative to bring the Army closer to its citizens. initiatives such as the 'Know Your Army' Mela, 'Shaurya Sandhya' are being organised for the public.

This is the first time the Army Day celebrations were held in public in Jaipur, outside the cantonment area. The Army Day parade featured the various mechanical units, infantry units, paratroopers and other modern capabilities of the Army.

The parade showcased the newly raised Bhairav battalion, which was part of the Army's recent restructuring, drawing operational lessons from global conflicts, including its own Operation Sindoor.

The army also showcased its technical capabilities, with robot dogs and all terrain vehicles leading the BrahMos missile, India's indigenously made long-range, ramjet powered supersonic missile.

Highlighting its Artificial Intelligence, drone and technical capabilities, the Army displayed its 'Integrated Drone detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS)/

Air defence capabilities on showcase included the indigenous Akashteer system with its medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM), which proved their effectiveness in a high-threat environment during Operation Sindoor by shooting down a variety of Turkish and Chinese-origin drone systems operated by Pakistan. (ANI)

