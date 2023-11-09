Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Indian Army extricated two individuals trapped inside the vehicles after a passenger van met with an accident with load-carrying vehicles along National Highway 15 in Assam.

On November 8, at approximately 10:10 AM, a significant accident involving three load-carrying vehicles and a passenger van occurred, causing a traffic blockage on the Bogibeel Bridge along National Highway 15 in Assam.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Miscreants Shoot At Jewellery Store Owner in BT Kawade Road, Rob Him of Gold Chain and Other Valuables; Investigation Underway.

According to a release from the Army, the Army Convoy of the Red Shield Division responded swiftly to extricate two individuals trapped in the damaged load-carrying vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles was found trapped inside the vehicle, having sustained severe head and facial injuries.

"Army's recovery vehicle, as a make-shift arrangement with a synthetic hose was used by Army troops from EME to bend the cabin structure and extricate the injured driver. Another driver involved in the accident was also extricated out of his vehicle by Army personnel who suffered injuries to the lower limb," the release said.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man’s Body Found Hanging from Tree in Bhiwandi; Cops Suspect Murder.

Immediate resuscitation and emergency treatment were administered to the injured by the Army medical team accompanying the convoy. The patient with a leg injury was immobilised with splints and bandages by the Army doctors.

"Both the patients were subsequently transferred to Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh for further treatment. One passenger travelling in the van reportedly died in the accident," the release said further.

The recovery team of the Army convoy also cleared the road and restored traffic flow on the Bogibeel Bridge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)