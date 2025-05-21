Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): In a major boost to indigenous defence capabilities, the Indian Army successfully deployed homegrown artillery systems under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative during Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation marked a significant milestone in showcasing the operational readiness and effectiveness of Made-in-India defence technologies in responding to enemy aggression. Operation SINDOOR, initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.

Speaking on it, an Indian Army personnel emphasised that robust infrastructure, rigorous training, and tactical readiness played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor along the Line of Control (LoC).

"Robust infrastructural development, hard training, and tactical readiness have ensured that while we are fully prepared to undertake our primary task of maintaining sanctity of the LoC, as also undertaking zero infiltrations here. We are also fully geared up and stand steadfast in our resolve to give a bloody punch to the enemy in case of any aggression as seen in Op Sindoor... In many places, it was also seen that the enemy was found running away, abandoning his post, just by virtue of our small arms fire... The defence infrastructure included an underground command post from where the entire operations were synchronised and operated across the sector", the personnel said.

The Indian Army has emphasised that its artillery regiment played a "major role" behind its success in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. According to an Indian Army personnel, the artillery weapons were deployed in such a way that they could destroy the enemy's resources, such as battalion headquarters, gun areas, and logistic echelons.

"During Op Sindoor, the Regiment of Artillery had a major role to play in this sector. Our artillery guns were employed in a way such that they could target and destroy the enemy's battalion headquarters, gun areas, and logistic echelons. We received orders from the fire direction centres. Our gunners were so energised and coordinated that all our targets were destroyed", Indian Army personnel Amman Ali told ANI.

Another officer of the Army said that Pakistan was "rattled" because it could not inflict any damage or casualties.

"Pakistan targeted Indian Army forward positions and depth gun areas and was rattled because it could not inflict any damage or casualties. This was possible because our positions were strengthened, and our troops and jawans were well-trained and well-conditioned. When the enemy started targeting our civilian areas, we decided that we needed to move from a proportional response to a punitive response," he said. (ANI)

