Assam [India], August 13 (ANI): In its ongoing efforts to reach out to veterans and reaffirm its enduring commitment to their welfare, the Indian Army has conducted a series of programmes across Upper Assam, including Lekhapani, Digboi and Rupai. These initiatives stand as heartfelt tributes to the selfless service of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, while addressing their key needs and concerns.

The programme at Lekhapani brought together veterans and their families, offering a range of services including a medical and dental camp, a grievance redressal cell and a daily essentials stall. On-the-spot medical check-ups, dental consultations, advice and medication were provided. A special interaction was held with Assam Rifles veterans, many of whom did not possess Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) cards; they were briefed on its benefits and encouraged to obtain them at the earliest.

At Digboi and Rupai, the outreach saw participation from veterans, including Veer Naris, reflecting the spirit and unity within the military fraternity. A dedicated Help Desk (Information Counter) was set up at all venues to guide attendees on welfare schemes, including those specifically for Veer Naris, assist with documentation such as Pension Payment Order (PPO) and System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH), provide information on employment opportunities for ex-servicemen, and address grievances in a time-bound manner.

These programmes also served as platforms for regular interaction between serving personnel and veterans, facilitating constructive feedback and strengthening the support network for ex-servicemen. Veterans were briefed on the latest medical schemes vis-a-vis older ones, enabling them to make informed decisions for their health and welfare.

The enthusiasm, camaraderie and gratitude expressed by the attendees underscored the unbreakable bond between the Indian Army and those who once wore the uniform with pride, reaffirming the motto: Once a Soldier, Always a Soldier. (ANI)

