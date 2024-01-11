New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Indian Army will observe 2024 as "Year of Technology Absorption."

"The Indian Army shall be observing the year 2024 as the Year of Technology Absorption. This theme underscores our commitment to leverage technology as a catalyst for transformative change, as well as to utilise in-house expertise to innovate solutions to our operational and logistic requirements and give shape to these projects in collaboration with the domestic defence industry." Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X.

The Indian army has started mission to enhance its cyberspace capability.

"The Indian Army personnel are being trained to leverage technology and exploit the cyber domain effectively through institutionalised, procedural and technological measures. Project SAMBHAV is an end-to-end, secure, network-agnostic mobile ecosystem to provide secure communication with instant connectivity on the move. Operating on state-of-the-art contemporary 5G technology, it represents a significant leap forward in India's defence capability," ADGPI, Indian Army posted on X.

"We have identified 355 Army posts from where we have asked for 4G connectivity with the telecom ministry. Infrastructure also has to do with forward airfields, villages and helipads. We are also working on underground storage. Regarding the infrastructure along the LAC, we are progressing in all domains..." Army Chief General Manoj Pande said.

"We have restructured our artillery unit. We also have restructured units of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence. We have started the process of reducing animals in our animal transport units and they are being replaced by drones...We have made a plan and optimise our strength by significant numbers and by 2027 we will achieve an optimisation of 1 lakh numbers. We have given the proposal to the government," Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande added.

Indian Army has highlighted a transformative human resource initiative

"A project that will not only set the stage for productive and fruitful employment of more than 62,000 Indian Army soldiers retiring every year but also empower the skilling & employment of our veterans." Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X. (ANI)

