Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): An Indian bison has died after being rescued from a residential area by the forest department in Kothrud, Pune on Wednesday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Rahul Patil said, "The animal may have died due to stress or rise in body temperature as a huge crowd gathered to see it".

The operation to rescue the Indian Bison continued for four to five hours. People in the residential area gathered to see it, out of curiosity, Patil stated. (ANI)

