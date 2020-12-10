Mumbai, December 10: A delegation of opposition parties on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to seek repeal of the three new farm laws enacted in September, alleging that the government had “insulted” the farmers by getting these passed in Parliament in an “undemocratic” manner without discussion and consultation.

Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across Canada.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated a truck-mounted anti-smog gun to combat the worsening dust pollution in the national capital, where the air quality has been in the unhealthy category all through the winter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until Sunday to decide on the future of post-Brexit negotiations after a three-hour dinner left the two sides "far apart"

