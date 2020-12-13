Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Vaibhav on Saturday detained a boat 'Miga Periyavan' with five crew members on the Gulf of Mannar for dealing in illegal smuggling of turmeric.

As per the ICG, 3,000 kilograms of turmeric in 88 bags worth about Rs 5 lakh were being smuggled through the boat.

The boat will be handed over to Customs/Coastal Security Group at Tuticorin for legal formalities. (ANI)

