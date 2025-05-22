Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Eleven Indian fishermen who were released from a Sri Lankan jail returned home on Thursday.

The fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were earlier arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in January this year for alleged maritime violation, officials said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Father Sleeps on Top of 28-Day-Old Baby Girl, Infant Dies of Suffocation.

A court in Sri Lanka had set them free recently.

They arrived here by a flight from Colombo early on Thursday and proceeded to their native town by road.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Dies of Heart Attack While Swimming in BMC-Run Pool in Chembur, Swimmers Allege No Doctor or Ambulance Was Present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)