Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India] November 25 (ANI): Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) marked a significant milestone as its human health division, Human Biologicals Institute (HBI), celebrated its 25th year since its inception on Saturday.

Founded in 1998, HBI set forth on a quest to develop India's first purified vero cell rabies vaccine "Abhayrab", dedicated to providing unparalleled quality and affordability to millions in need, globally. In 1999, the company entered the human vaccine market and established the Human Biologicals Institute.

Committed to the belief that accessible lifesaving biologicals are a fundamental right, HBI committed itself to innovation, relentless dedication, and diligent effort, resulting in achieving excellence in the field of vaccine manufacturing. Today, it stands as the largest producer of anti-rabies vaccines in the world and a key supplier of DPT, Hepatitis B, and Pentavalent vaccines to India's universal immunization program.

On the auspicious occasion of its 25th year of trust, HBI launched MebellaM - its Measles Rubella (MR) Vaccine and announced that Havisure - India's first indigenous Hepatitis A Vaccine, is scheduled for launch by March 2024.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said, "The global impact of the highly transmissible measles virus, which claims the lives of over 100,000 children annually, and the birth defects caused by rubella, as outlined by World Health Organization (WHO) will be significantly reduced with the introduction of our affordable MR Vaccine."

"Through our relentless efforts, Mebella M, a live attenuated MR vaccine, has been developed in exclusive partnership with Vietnam's Polyvac. Through extensive human clinical trials, MebellaM has been proven safe and effective for individuals aged 9 months to 49 years," he added.

Discussing Hepatitis A, Priyabrata Pattnaik, Dy Managing Director of IIL said, "Hepatitis A prevalence and transmission through contaminated sources, has slowly shifted from children to adolescents and adults in India. This demographic is at increased risk of complications, often requiring hospitalization."

Pattnaik highlighted the vital role of vaccination among high-risk groups like children, adolescents, and food handlers, stressing its potential to prevent infections, complications, and transmission.

With MebellaM and the forthcoming Havisure® (Hepatitis A Vaccine), Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IL) reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative vaccines and addressing pressing healthcare challenges.

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is the market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in India. It manufactures over 150+ products. IIL is a major player in the human vaccine market in India, focusing on the paediatric and rabies vaccine segments. IIL is also a major supplier of paediatric vaccines to India's large Universal Immunization Programme. (ANI)

