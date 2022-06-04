Visual from the joint drill in Kazakhstan (Photo credit : Twitter@adgpi)

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Indian and Kazakhstan Army personnel summited mountain peaks in Kazakhstan, informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on Friday.

The armies carried out the joint drill at Amangilde and Nursultan Peaks in Kazakhstan.

A joint team of Indian Mountaineering Mobile Training Team and Kazakhstan Army participated in the drill.

"A joint team of Indian Mountaineering Mobile Training Team to Kazakhstan and #KazakhstanArmy summited Amangilde and Nursultan Peaks in Kazakhstan. Both sides exchanged valuable experiences and techniques during the summit," informed ADGPI in a tweet. (ANI)

