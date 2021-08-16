New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey team, that went to the Olympics, on Monday presented an autographed hockey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence today.

The men's hockey team had won a medal after 41 years at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, badminton player PV Sindhu were also present. PM Modi fulfilled his promise and had ice cream with Sindhu.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian wrestling team that went to the Olympics.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be interacting with the Indian para-athlete contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday at 11 am through video conferencing. (ANI)

