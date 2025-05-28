New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces will commence the 17th edition of their joint military exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2025, from May 31 to June 13 at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two armies in conducting counter-insurgency operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, particularly under the framework of the United Nations mandate.

Also Read | Ali Khan Mahmudabad Remark Row: Supreme Court Directs SIT To Limit Probe to 2 FIRs Against Ashoka University Professor Over Operation Sindoor Post.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1927634043329196428

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, "Exercise NomadicElephant 2025. The 17th edition of the Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant 2025 between the Indian Army & the Mongolian Army will be held from 31 May to 13 June 2025 at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Approve Terms of Reference? Fitment Factor Talks To Begin After ToR Clearance.

"The Exercise aims to improve interoperability between both Armies in conducting non-conventional operations in semi-urban/ mountainous terrain under the UN mandate. The exercise will foster enhanced military cooperation, strengthen joint operational capabilities and build camaraderie between the #IndianArmy and the Mongolian Army," the ADG PI added on X.

Meanwhile, a 19-member delegation from the Mongolian Army, led by Brigadier General Ontsgoibayar Lkhamjii, visited the Indian Army's Shatrujeet Brigade to gain firsthand insight into the professional aspects of airborne troops. This visit marked a key step in strengthening India-Mongolia defence cooperation.

The two armies had earlier engaged in the field exercise Nomadic Elephant held in July 2024. The exercise is conducted on an annual basis.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, was represented by a battalion of SIKKIM SCOUTS and personnel from other arms and services. The Mongolian contingent was represented by personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army. Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT was an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Mongolia.

As per the MoD statement, the exercise aimed to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise focused on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain.

Tactical drills during the exercise included responding to a terrorist action, establishing a joint command post, establishing an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing a helipad/landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, and the employment of drones and counter-drone systems, among other things.

Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT enabled both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations. The exercise also facilitated the development of interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between the two armies. It further enhanced the level of defence cooperation, augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)