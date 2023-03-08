New Delhi, March 8: An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) made an emergency landing near Mumbai coast, reportedly after an incident occurred during a routine sortie on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, all three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue. A probe to investigate the incident has been ordered. Indian Navy Chopper Ditches off Mumbai Coast, No Casualties Reported; Rescue Operation Launched.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft," the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet. Indian Navy Helicopter Meets With an Accident Close to Mumbai Coast; Crew Unhurt, Investigation Ordered.

"An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," it added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)